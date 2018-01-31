Nikola Mirotic Trade Rumors: Jazz Still Pursuing Bulls PF After Pelicans Report

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz reportedly remain interested in Chicago Bulls power forward Nikola Mirotic after a potential deal to send him to the New Orleans Pelicans stalled.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday the talks between Chicago and New Orleans have "fallen apart for now." In wake of that news, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune noted the Jazz will "continue their pursuit" of the forward, though they don't want to include a first-round pick.

Mirotic's future has remained unsettled since a preseason altercation with Bulls teammate Bobby Portis left him with facial injuries and a concussion that forced him to miss the start of the campaign.

In October, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reported the 26-year-old Spanish national team member was willing to waive his no-trade clause to move elsewhere in what a source described as a "one of them has to go" situation.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune noted earlier this month Mirotic is "most intrigued" by possibly joining the Jazz, according to multiple sources, but the forward said he hasn't been in direct contact with the front office about a trade.

"I didn't talk to (management)," he said. "Probably my agents are talking. I know my name is going to be there. I'm doing my job. I'm sure they're doing their job. We're both going to do what's best for the team."

The Bulls were set to receive center Omer Asik and a first-round draft choice in the rumored deal with the Pelicans, per Goodwill‏. It's unclear why the talks hit a wall.

Whether Chicago is willing to consider an offer without a first-rounder from Utah is unknown, but he'd be joining an already crowded froncourt if a deal is made.

The Jazz already feature Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors, Jonas Jerebko and Ekpe Udoh up front, which would give Mirotic plenty of competition for playing time.