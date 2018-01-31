USA Gymnastics Directors Resign from Board After Larry Nassar Abuse Scandal

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that all members of its board of directors have resigned in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, according to NBC News.

NBC News also tweeted part of a statement from USA Gymnastics that read, "We are in the process of moving forward with forming an interim board of directors during the month of February."

Nassar, who served as the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics from 1996 through 2014, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against minors.

Nassar, the former physician for both USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, is also already serving a 60-year sentence in prison on child pornography charges.

More than 150 women and girls spoke or delivered written statements during Nassar's sentencing hearing saying that he sexually abused them under the guise of medical procedures.

Several high-profile gymnasts, including Olympic gold medal winners Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber said they were sexually abused by Nassar.

On Jan. 26, USA Gymnastics announced that its entire board of directors would step down within a week, at the urging of the United States Olympic Committee, per Julia Jester and Tracy Connor of NBC News.

The USOC threatened decertification if USA Gymnastics refused to comply.

Steve Penny resigned as USA Gymnastics president in March 2017, and USAG chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley resigned as well on Jan. 22.