Alabama TE Major Tennison Arrested on Marijuana Possession Charge

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2018

Alabama tight end Major Tennison (88) catches the ball during an NCAA college football practice at Bryant–Denny Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Major Tennison was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree marijuana possession charge.

Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News tweeted Tennison's mugshot and details regarding his arrest:

As a freshman in 2017, Tennison registered two receptions for 30 yards as a member of the national champion Crimson Tide.

Per Hurt's tweet, Tennison was being held on $300 bond at Tuscaloosa County Jail following his arrest.

According to AL.com's Michael Casagrande, the charge against Tennison is a misdemeanor.

Tennison is a Flint, Texas, native who saw limited action as a true freshman in 2017.

During his recruiting, 247Sports listed Tennison as a 4-star recruit, and he ranked as the No. 284 overall player and No. 9 tight end in his class.

Following O.J. Howard's departure for the NFL at the conclusion of the 2016 season, Alabama continues to search for a productive option at tight end.

Related

    Must-Land Recruits for Top Programs

    Video Play Button
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Must-Land Recruits for Top Programs

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Has Bama Found a Solution to Placekicking Problem?

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Has Bama Found a Solution to Placekicking Problem?

    Clayton Freeman
    via Gridiron Now

    USC Could Be Signing Day's Most Interesting Team

    College Football logo
    College Football

    USC Could Be Signing Day's Most Interesting Team

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    The Next Great Clowney Might Be a Clowney

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Next Great Clowney Might Be a Clowney

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report