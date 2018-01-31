Alabama TE Major Tennison Arrested on Marijuana Possession Charge

Alabama TE Major Tennison Arrested on Marijuana Possession ChargeJanuary 31, 2018
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Major Tennison was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree marijuana possession charge.
Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News tweeted Tennison's mugshot and details regarding his arrest:
Cecil Hurt @CecilHurt
Alabama TE Major Tennison arrested on a second-degree marijuana possession charge. More details to come. https://t.co/f18ejD4FIx2018-1-31 16:11:12
As a freshman in 2017, Tennison registered two receptions for 30 yards as a member of the national champion Crimson Tide.
Per Hurt's tweet, Tennison was being held on $300 bond at Tuscaloosa County Jail following his arrest.
According to AL.com's Michael Casagrande, the charge against Tennison is a misdemeanor.
Tennison is a Flint, Texas, native who saw limited action as a true freshman in 2017.
During his recruiting, 247Sports listed Tennison as a 4-star recruit, and he ranked as the No. 284 overall player and No. 9 tight end in his class.
Following O.J. Howard's departure for the NFL at the conclusion of the 2016 season, Alabama continues to search for a productive option at tight end.
Must-Land Recruits for Top Programs