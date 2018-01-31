Alabama TE Major Tennison Arrested on Marijuana Possession Charge

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Major Tennison was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree marijuana possession charge.

Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News tweeted Tennison's mugshot and details regarding his arrest:

As a freshman in 2017, Tennison registered two receptions for 30 yards as a member of the national champion Crimson Tide.

Per Hurt's tweet, Tennison was being held on $300 bond at Tuscaloosa County Jail following his arrest.

According to AL.com's Michael Casagrande, the charge against Tennison is a misdemeanor.

Tennison is a Flint, Texas, native who saw limited action as a true freshman in 2017.

During his recruiting, 247Sports listed Tennison as a 4-star recruit, and he ranked as the No. 284 overall player and No. 9 tight end in his class.

Following O.J. Howard's departure for the NFL at the conclusion of the 2016 season, Alabama continues to search for a productive option at tight end.