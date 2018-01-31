Lakers News: Luke Walton Speaks on Lonzo Ball's Injury and Potential Return

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton said Tuesday the team will not rush point guard Lonzo Ball back from his sprained left MCL.

"When he gets cleared by the training staff, he will play," Walton said, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "If that is this trip, it will be this trip. If not, hopefully when we go back home."

Ball, 20, has not suited up since Jan. 13, missing the Lakers' last seven games. He's scheduled to be out again Wednesday versus the Orlando Magic.

Following Wednesday's meeting with the Magic, the Lakers will close out their five-game road trip with showdowns against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Once the road swing wraps up, L.A. will head back to Staples Center for two games versus the Phoenix Suns (Feb. 6) and Thunder (Feb. 8).

"He could play this week," Walton said. "He could play next week. Or the week after. He could play in one of those weeks."

While the Lakers would like to get their floor general back soon, Walton indicated Ball is still moving a bit slowly and hasn't participated in team drills at practice.

"[Ball did some lateral movement with trainers but] nothing to the extent of what it would take to be able to play basketball—move laterally and change direction, full speed, hit somebody, those type of drills," he said, per Youngmisuk. "He has not done that. He is slowly doing that in a controlled setting."

Through his first 36 appearances, Ball has averaged 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 35.6 percent from the field, 30.3 percent from three and 48.0 percent from the free-throw line.