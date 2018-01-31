Alvin Kamara: Saints Have 'Love' for Marcus Williams After Whiff on Stefon Diggs

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara said the team has already moved on from a missed tackle by defensive back Marcus Williams that led to a 29-24 divisional-round loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from the rookie rusher, who said teammates have rallied around the safety.

"Obviously he was down on himself, but we have a supportive locker room and we all picked him up and let him know that it's not just on you," Kamara said.

Williams tried to go low for a hit on Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the final seconds of the Jan. 14 game but whiffed, allowing Diggs to run free into the end zone for the winning touchdown.

It was an unfortunate moment at the end of an otherwise tremendous debut campaign for the team's second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

He racked up 73 combined tackles, seven passes defended and four interceptions across 15 games during the regular season. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's No. 11 safety.

The 21-year-old California native posted a message on social media after the heartbreaking defeat:

Kamara told TMZ Sports the Saints made it clear to Williams that "if we win, we win as a team and if we lose, we lose as a team" and there's still plenty of "love" for him in the locker room.

Meanwhile, the Vikings failed to capitalize on the miracle victory, getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. That set up the Eagles' clash with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.