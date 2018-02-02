Levante vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Real Madrid will be hoping to make it three La Liga wins in a row as they head to struggling Levante on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's men have scored 11 goals in their last two league outings, which has eased the pressure on their coach somewhat after they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes.

However, Levante are in need of a victory as they go into the weekend just two points off the bottom three. They'll have some confidence as they held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in September.

Here's a look at how to watch the game, followed by team news and a preview of Sunday's match.

Date: Saturday, February 3

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports CONNECT

Team News

Levante are still without Ivan Lopez, Alex Alegria and Raul Fernandez due to injury, while both Jose Campana and Chema are suspended, per Transfermarkt.

The club signed forwards Armando Sadiku and Giampaolo Pazzini in the January transfer window, and both will be keen to debut on Sunday.

Isco and Gareth Bale have both returned to training with Real Madrid and should be available for the trip to Levante, per Marca.

Sergio Ramos missed the win over Valencia last time out due to a calf problem, while Raphael Varane also picked up a knock, but both men have also trained since, per the club's official Twitter account:

Preview

Real Madrid have the opportunity to make up ground at the top of the table, as the two clubs directly above them, Atletico Madrid and Valencia, play each other on Sunday.

Los Blancos have been boosted by having their famed attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale finally back in tandem.

Per Opta they featured together last weekend for the first time since April:

The return of Bale has been particularly significant, as the Welshman has six goals in his last five outings and has added pace and penetration to the team's attack.

The win over Valencia last time out should also give Real Madrid some much-needed confidence, per La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney:

Madrid have looked far stronger in defence with Ramos back from injury, and he has added authority to a back line that has been nervy at times.

Levante, meanwhile, have sought to strengthen their attack in the January transfer window, which is understandable as only Alaves, Las Palmas and Malaga have scored less in La Liga this season.

Sadiku and Pazzini have both arrived and will surely be relishing the chance of facing the mighty Madrid and getting off to a flying start with their new club.

However, the pressure is still on Real Madrid, and with a UEFA Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, the team will want to maintain their recent improvement.

Real Madrid have lost just once away from home this season in the league, and they will be expected to win comfortably with the team almost at full-strength.