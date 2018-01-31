D.J. Swearinger Deletes Twitter Tirade over 'Bulls--t' Alex Smith Trade

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger tweeted and then deleted a tirade about his team's reported trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, Swearinger was unhappy Washington gave up cornerback Kendall Fuller as part of the deal.

Swearinger wrote, "Never Saw Any Bulls--t Like This In My Life!! Idc who i rub wrong because you never sat in a meeting nor put in work with my dawg!! People say they wanna win right but you throw away your best defender!?!? Somebody you can set a standard with?!?! #Defense will win championships!!"

Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reported the Chiefs will acquire Fuller and a 2018 third-round pick from the Redskins when the trade can become official March 14.

Washington selected Fuller out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, and he quickly developed into an asset at nickel corner.

In 2017, Fuller registered 55 combined tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions in 16 games, including six starts.

Swearinger also paid the 22-year-old some huge compliments, tweeting, "And We Took a Major Step down from the best slot corner In The Game!! No disrespect to nobody on my squad or coming to my squad but we basically took a step backwards by giving away [Fuller] who graded 90 overall which is Elite and hard too do!!! Smh."

By acquiring Smith, the Redskins are signaling they will allow incumbent starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to hit the open market, where he figures to land a massive contract.

The 33-year-old Smith is coming off a productive year for the Chiefs, as he completed 67.5 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,042 yards and 26 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

The three-time Pro Bowler also helped lead Kansas City to the playoffs in four of his five seasons with the team, though he never made it past the divisional round. Cousins has made just one playoff appearance as a starter.

Washington is looking to bounce back from a 7-9 season and return to the postseason for the first time since 2015.