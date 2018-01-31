WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 30

1 of 4

It was Rusev Day Tuesday night on SmackDown Live as The Bulgarian Brute defeated Kofi Kingston, Zack Ryder and Jinder Mahal in a Fatal 4-Way match to earn a shot at Bobby Roode's United States Championship.

After weeks of WWE not listening to its audience despite how over Rusev had become, there was a sudden change. Yes, WWE officials paid attention and rewarded Rusev's work over the last two months with a push that will earn him a singles championship opportunity.

Of course, the fans in Philadelphia were less vocal for the charismatic Superstar than in the nights that preceded his victory, thus giving the company ammunition not to go through with the push, but who is counting?

If Rusev can retain the reactions for the time being, he could get another U.S. title run out of it. Of course, he could remain as over as he is and go the way of Tye Dillinger, who has disappeared off the face of the earth save for the rare television loss.

More on him in a moment.

Luckily for Rusev, he has a history of seizing opportunities and making the most of them, rendering him one of Tuesday's biggest winners.