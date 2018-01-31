WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 30

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 30January 31, 2018
On the heels of an explosive WWE Royal Rumble, the SmackDown brand presented a broadcast Tuesday night that was steady, consistent with ongoing stories and highlighted, for better and worse, Superstars who do not typically get the opportunity to shine.
Rusev cashed his ticket to a shot at United States champion Bobby Roode's title courtesy of a victory in a huge Fatal 4-Way match.
The Bludgeon Brothers asserted themselves as a force in the tag team division, Carmella failed to cash in Money in the Bank and Tye Dillinger returned to action and lost, again.
As the brand turns its attention to March's Fastlane pay-per-view, delve deeper into Tuesday's show and find out why these aforementioned stars earned the winner, or loser, status they did.
Winner: Rusev
It was Rusev Day Tuesday night on SmackDown Live as The Bulgarian Brute defeated Kofi Kingston, Zack Ryder and Jinder Mahal in a Fatal 4-Way match to earn a shot at Bobby Roode's United States Championship.
After weeks of WWE not listening to its audience despite how over Rusev had become, there was a sudden change. Yes, WWE officials paid attention and rewarded Rusev's work over the last two months with a push that will earn him a singles championship opportunity.
Of course, the fans in Philadelphia were less vocal for the charismatic Superstar than in the nights that preceded his victory, thus giving the company ammunition not to go through with the push, but who is counting?
If Rusev can retain the reactions for the time being, he could get another U.S. title run out of it. Of course, he could remain as over as he is and go the way of Tye Dillinger, who has disappeared off the face of the earth save for the rare television loss.
More on him in a moment.
Luckily for Rusev, he has a history of seizing opportunities and making the most of them, rendering him one of Tuesday's biggest winners.
Loser: Carmella
Carmella has possessed the Money in the Bank briefcase since June. Save for a few early teases of a cash-in here and there, she has become a bit player in the blue brand's ever-evolving women's division.
Tuesday, it looked for a moment like she would get that opportunity to step up and become a featured player in the division, its new champion, but her dream gave way to a nightmare.
Before the cash-in on a prone Charlotte could be made official, the women's champion delivered a dropkick that sent Carmella into the official, who tumbled to the arena floor like a second-grader at recess.
In the blink of an eye, the potential of a championship reign evaporated, leaving Carmella's immediate future as cloudy as it was just moments prior to her hitting the ring.
Winner: The Bludgeon Brothers
The Bludgeon Brothers may not have made their presences felt Sunday at the Royal Rumble, but Tuesday, they hinted they may be the next duo to step up and challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Harper and Rowan then proceeded to mow some fools down with their unbridled strength and unforgiving ferocity, punishing the unknowns and rolling to another one-sided victory.
Straight out of a 1980s-era slasher flick, Harper and Rowan have injected an ominous aura to the tag team division. They are the greatest threats to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships this side of New Day and a legitimate threat to dethrone the seemingly unbeatable Usos.
Loser: Tye Dillinger
Tye Dillinger had his spot in the Royal Rumble stolen from him following a vicious assault at the hands of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Does he demand a match with one of them?
No.
Does he interfere in the main event, kick ass and get revenge?
No.
Does he confront Baron Corbin while in the general manager's office and wind up in a match with a pissed off Lone Wolf, who proceeds to pound him to the ground and beat him with End of Days?
If you said yes, you should apply to be part of WWE's writing staff.
Rather than seizing the opportunity to rebuild Dillinger, WWE Creative again sacrificed his credibility to put Corbin over, who gained nothing from beating someone like Dillinger—the latter is significantly lower on the card than the former United States champion.
It was further proof that McMahon and Company do not get the fan appeal of Dillinger or why he was over in the first place. Hint: the "10" chants are only part of it.