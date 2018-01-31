LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas, More Cavaliers React to Kevin Love's Hand Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) points after he scored during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 106-99. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his left hand after he left Tuesday's 125-114 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter.

According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, that injury is "likely" to sideline the All-Star between six and eight weeks.

So how are the Cavaliers feeling?

"It's a huge blow for our team, obviously," LeBron James told reporters, per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. "Anytime you lose an All-Star or you lose anybody, part of your crew, it's a tough blow. We're already limited in our bigs anyway. We'll be getting a lot smaller now. At the end of the day, we hope for a speedy recovery for Kev and he can get back on the floor as soon as he can. But it's a tough blow for us."

Point guard Isaiah Thomas—who recently dispelled rumors of discord with Love—echoed James' sentiment.

"I mean it hurt," he said. "He's a big part of this organization. Anybody going down is going to hurt. To know that it was something serious is, I didn't know what happened. I thought he was on his way back, but, when we came in here and they told us. Was like, man, just wanted to make sure he was alright mentally and, I mean, we just gotta keep pushing. It's gonna be tough but we gotta figure it out and there's no excuses."

Dwyane Wade kept things a bit more succinct with a tweet wishing Love well in his recovery:

As both James and Thomas outlined, losing Love is a major hit. He's currently the club's second-leading scorer (17.9 points per game) and he leads all Cavaliers players with 9.4 rebounds a night. Plus, he's drilled 40.4 percent of his three-point attempts.

As if the absence of a consistent double-double threat who can stretch the floor wasn't bad enough, Cleveland has encountered a brutal slide of late.

Following Tuesday's loss, the Cavaliers are 5-8 over the past 30 days with a net rating (-6.5) that ranks 28th overall during that stretch.

"Guys have to step up and be ready to play," head coach Tyronn Lue said, per Vardon. "Everyone has to play better. I have to coach better. Everyone has to be better. Especially when you lose a significant piece like that. I’m sure the guys will be up for the challenge. It’s going to be a tough task but we can handle it."

The Cavaliers will try to end January on a high note when they host the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday before the Houston Rockets come to town for a nationally televised tilt Saturday night.

     

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.

