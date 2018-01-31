Winners, Losers and Takeaways from Redskins-Chiefs Trade Involving Alex Smith

1 of 4

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Alex Smith

He'll have a chance to prove his seemingly aberrational 2017 season wasn't a fluke in a new environment, without a first-round heir apparent breathing down his neck.

Regardless of how much blame he deserved for Kansas City's repeated playoff failures, fans and the media were going to call for Patrick Mahomes to start over Smith, and even if Smith were to win the starting job in the summertime, his leash would have been short.

Now, even if the Redskins draft a quarterback early, Smith will probably have more room to breathe.

Patrick Mahomes

Of course. The 2017 No. 10 overall pick out of Texas Tech will almost certainly become a starting quarterback in the NFL. I'd say that's a victory.

The Chiefs

It was time for them to move on. They won one playoff game in Smith's five seasons, and the wild-card choke job against the Tennessee Titans made it clear they have limitations under Smith and head coach Andy Reid. Reid should be gone too—how in the world does a coach survive four embarrassing playoff losses in a five-year span?—but this was a step in the right direction.

In its deal to move up to draft Mahomes, Kansas City spent two first-round picks and a third-rounder on the 22-year-old. Time to see if the kid can live up to the hype—and if he and Reid can accomplish what Smith and Reid never could by winning in January.

Getting Fuller and a third-round pick was just gravy for a Chiefs team that will have more financial flexibility in the offseason.

Teams with money to spend on Kirk Cousins

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns tried to trade for Smith. If indeed they tried and failed to acquire a potential franchise quarterback for the second time in three months, it has to be viewed as a loss.

That being said, at least the Browns can take solace in the fact Cousins is likely to become a free agent and, according to Spotrac, only the San Francisco 49ers are slated to have more salary cap space than the Browns.

The biggest winner might be the New York Jets. They have the money to pay Cousins, and there's no indication they lost a bidding war for Smith.

Teams looking to draft a quarterback in the first round

Cousins is likely to land elsewhere, and the team he moves to is less likely to use a first-round pick on a quarterback. That could make it easier for teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills to land a franchise quarterback outside the top 12.