Report: Brett Favre Will Speak to Eagles on Saturday Ahead of Super Bowl LII

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2018

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre watches Doug Pederson (18) drop back for a pass at training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2004, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MORRY GASH/Associated Press

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will speak to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night ahead of their Super Bowl LII matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday evening, according to Gil Brandt of NFL.com. 

As Brandt noted, Favre and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson were teammates for seven years with the Green Bay Packers.

Favre was no stranger to the Super Bowl in his career, appearing in the big game twice. He led the Packers to a 35-21 win over the Patriots in 1996 and lost to John Elway, Terrell Davis and the Denver Broncos in 1997, 31-24.

In those games, Favre was 39-of-69 for 502 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Pederson was his backup on both of those teams.

It isn't surprising that Favre agreed to speak with the Eagles ahead of the Super Bowl. He spoke glowingly about his time with Pederson in Green Bay to Peter King of The MMQB, calling him "incredibly valuable and important to my career" and describing him as a friend off the field.

"When Doug was with me, I hate to say he was a lot like a coach, but he was," Favre added. "Very instinctive. He thought the way I thought. He knew me. He knew what I was thinking, and he was able to relay that to the coach, or the play-caller. Not a lot of the backup QBs have the headset on, but I wanted him talking to the coach."

Pederson, meanwhile, is in his second year as the head coach of the Eagles. He's gone 20-12 during the regular season and 22-12 overall and has emerged as one of the league's best play-callers. Now, he'll match wits with New England's Bill Belichick, widely regarded as one of the top head coaches in all of sports.

"From a player’s standpoint, Doug is an unbelievable offensive play-caller," Eagles' tight end Zach Ertz told King. "He has a unique ability to see the game. I don’t know if it stems from him being behind great quarterbacks in his career—Dan Marino, Donovan McNabb, Brett Favre. But he sees the game like he’s playing it. He calls the game like he’s still a quarterback, like he’s in the flow of the game with us."

Based on Favre's comments, it seems Pederson was already in the process of becoming a coach years ago.

