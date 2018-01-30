Missouri AD Says Players Spit On, Called 'N-Word' in Game vs. South Carolina

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said South Carolina fans spit on and used racial epithets toward Tigers women's basketball players during Sunday's game and pointed the finger at Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley for "promot[ing] that kind of atmosphere."

"Yeah, it wasn't a great atmosphere. It was really kind of unhealthy, if you will," Sterk said on the KTGR Big Show on Tuesday. "We had, you know, players spit on, and called 'the n-word,' and things like that. I mean it was not a good environment, and unfortunately, I think, you know, Coach Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere, and it's unfortunate that she felt she had to do that."

Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton first hinted at players being spat on earlier Tuesday.

"I was really disappointed with some things that transpired. There's no place in our game for that. Fans have to be better all around. Our side, their side. These are daughters. There were some things that were really unfortunate that transpired," Pingeton said, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Not only verbally but some other things you alluded to (spitting)."

South Carolina won the heated contest 64-54, but the real story was the physical altercations between players that overshadowed the basketball game. A fight broke out between multiple players in the second quarter, with two Missouri players getting ejected for leaving the bench.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner released a statement saying the school found no evidence of misconduct.

"Upon hearing the accusations regarding our crowd's behavior towards the Missouri team, the athletics department conducted a review of our operations from the game, including interviews with staff and security personnel. In this review, we received no confirmation of the alleged behavior directed at the visiting team by fans at the game."