Super Bowl 52 Betting Props: Odds on Hafltime Show, Postgame Shower, Game MVP

With the amount of Super Bowl props growing every year, the largest increase on an annual basis seems to involve what happens when the players are not busy trying to win the big game on the field. From the halftime performance to post-game antics, bettors do not even have to be football fans to get action on Super Bowl 52 this year.

Those who love pop music performer Justin Timberlake will be happy to know there are many Super Bowl props revolving around his halftime show alone. You can wager on anything from whether or not Timberlake will wear a hat when he kicks off the halftime show—"Yes" is a +110 underdog (bet $100 to win $110)—to what color shoes he will be wearing at the beginning of his performance. For the record, white shoes are listed as the -120 favorite (bet $120 to win $100) with yellow a +2000 long shot.

Then there is the ever-popular Gatorade shower prop, with the event itself taking place after the game is played. The Gatorade shower was made famous by Jim Burt of the New York Giants, who dumped Gatorade on head coach Bill Parcells when his team won the Super Bowl in 1986, and it has become a staple for most champs ever since then.

The big question is, what color will the Gatorade be this year for Super Bowl 52? Dating back to Super Bowl 35, orange, clear and purple have been the color of choice on four different occasions apiece. However, lime/green/yellow remains the most popular color overall and sits as the +225 favorite with orange a close second choice at +250.

Another popular post-game prop is for the Super Bowl MVP. You can also bet on who you think the MVP will mention first after receiving the award, with his teammates a solid +200 favorite over God (+400), the city (+500), his coach (+700), his owner (+1000) and his family (+2000). But the real favorite there is that he does not mention any of those first in his speech at +190, something that seems to be the most likely scenario.

