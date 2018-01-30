Bradley Beal, Wizards Squeak by Russell Westbrook, Thunder Without John Wall

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC -¬JANUARY 30: Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 30, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards overcame John Wall's absence and snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's eight-game winning streak with a 102-96 victory at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

While the Wizards were without their floor general—who is preparing to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Wednesday that will sideline him approximately six weeks, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner—they remained poised in crunch time and capitalized on a couple of Thunder miscues with some clutch game-sealing free throws.

Oklahoma City's most costly error came with 39 seconds remaining and the score knotted at 96, when Josh Huestis committed a brutal turnover and foul that allowed Tomas Satoransky to swish what proved to be game-winning free throws.

The Thunder had a chance to knot the score on the ensuing the possession, but Carmelo Anthony's mid-range pull-up jumper fell woefully short and allowed the Wizards to exact revenge for last Thursday's loss at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

OKC's fourth-quarter offense was also plagued by a glaring absence of plays run for Paul George.

Although George led the Thunder with a game-high 28 points on 8-of-14 shooting, he didn't attempt a single shot in the final frame.

Russell Westbrook's relatively quiet and sloppy performance complicated matters, as ESPN.com's Royce Young observed:

While the reigning MVP entered Tuesday night having scored at least 30 points in four straight games, Satoransky did an admirable job filling in for Wall and helped limit him to 13 points (5-of-18 shooting), 10 assists and seven turnovers.

"We can't panic about it," Satoransky said of Wall's diagnosis prior to tipoff, according to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes. "We have to embrace the moment. Everyone has to step up."

On the other end, the Wizards looked to All-Star Bradley Beal (21 points, nine assists), power forward Markieff Morris (18 points) and swingman Otto Porter Jr. (25 points, six rebounds) as their primary contributors.

So while the Wizards face a long road ahead sans Wall, Tuesday night proved they have the foundational pieces necessary to keep churning out wins if they can clamp down on defense and dot the arc with their legion of shooters.

On Thursday, Washington will return to the floor for a stiff test against the Toronto Raptors in the nation's capital.

The Thunder, on the other hand, need to regroup with a road tilt against the Denver Nuggets looming Thursday evening.

Related

    Winners and Losers from Smith Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Winners and Losers from Smith Trade

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    How Love's Injury Impacts the Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Love's Injury Impacts the Cavs

    Scott Sargent
    via Bleacher Report

    Porous Defense Dooms Warriors in 30-Pt Loss to Utah

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Porous Defense Dooms Warriors in 30-Pt Loss to Utah

    SFGate
    via SFGate

    Twitter Explodes After Harden's Record Night

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Twitter Explodes After Harden's Record Night

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report