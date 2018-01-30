Bradley Beal, Wizards Squeak by Russell Westbrook, Thunder Without John Wall

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards overcame John Wall's absence and snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's eight-game winning streak with a 102-96 victory at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

While the Wizards were without their floor general—who is preparing to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Wednesday that will sideline him approximately six weeks, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner—they remained poised in crunch time and capitalized on a couple of Thunder miscues with some clutch game-sealing free throws.

Oklahoma City's most costly error came with 39 seconds remaining and the score knotted at 96, when Josh Huestis committed a brutal turnover and foul that allowed Tomas Satoransky to swish what proved to be game-winning free throws.

The Thunder had a chance to knot the score on the ensuing the possession, but Carmelo Anthony's mid-range pull-up jumper fell woefully short and allowed the Wizards to exact revenge for last Thursday's loss at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

OKC's fourth-quarter offense was also plagued by a glaring absence of plays run for Paul George.

Although George led the Thunder with a game-high 28 points on 8-of-14 shooting, he didn't attempt a single shot in the final frame.

Russell Westbrook's relatively quiet and sloppy performance complicated matters, as ESPN.com's Royce Young observed:

While the reigning MVP entered Tuesday night having scored at least 30 points in four straight games, Satoransky did an admirable job filling in for Wall and helped limit him to 13 points (5-of-18 shooting), 10 assists and seven turnovers.

"We can't panic about it," Satoransky said of Wall's diagnosis prior to tipoff, according to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes. "We have to embrace the moment. Everyone has to step up."

On the other end, the Wizards looked to All-Star Bradley Beal (21 points, nine assists), power forward Markieff Morris (18 points) and swingman Otto Porter Jr. (25 points, six rebounds) as their primary contributors.

So while the Wizards face a long road ahead sans Wall, Tuesday night proved they have the foundational pieces necessary to keep churning out wins if they can clamp down on defense and dot the arc with their legion of shooters.

On Thursday, Washington will return to the floor for a stiff test against the Toronto Raptors in the nation's capital.

The Thunder, on the other hand, need to regroup with a road tilt against the Denver Nuggets looming Thursday evening.