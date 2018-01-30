Andre Drummond Will Replace Injured John Wall at 2018 All-Star Game

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The NBA announced Tuesday that Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond will replace injured Washington Wizards point guard John Wall at next month's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Wall, who was selected to the game as a reserve by the league's head coaches, is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee Wednesday. According to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner, he's expected to miss six weeks.

Citing the league's official release, USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt noted Commissioner Adam Silver said he selected Drummond because he "received the most voting points from NBA head coaches among Eastern Conference players who were not selected as reserves."

Drummond will suit up for LeBron James' team on Feb. 18 at Staples Center. That squad has already been dealt two injury-related blows, the first of which occurred Friday when New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins—who was selected as a starter—suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George will take Cousins' place on James' roster.

Toronto Raptors boss Dwane Casey, who has been named the coach of James' team, will pick Cousins' replacement in the starting lineup.

Drummond, 24, entered Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers averaging 14.7 points, a league-leading 15.1 rebounds, a career-high 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.