Patriots Join Broncos as Only Teams to Lose 5 Super Bowls

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, marking the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl loss in team history.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz scored on an 11-yard touchdown reception with 2:21 remaining, and Jake Elliott connected on a 46-yard field goal with 1:10 left to make it an eight-point game.

The loss ties the Patriots with the Denver Broncos as one of the only two organizations to have lost five Super Bowls.

The Patriots are perhaps tired of seeing NFC East teams in the postseason. They are just 1-3 against the Eagles and New York Giants in the Super Bowl, while they are 0-2 against the NFC North, losing to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

They have fared better against the NFC South and NFC West, going 4-0 in contests against the St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

The team's 10 Super Bowl appearances remain an NFL record, however. The Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys have all appeared in eight Super Bowls.

Had New England won the title against Philly on Sunday night, the team would have equaled the Steelers' record of six Super Bowl wins. Quarterback Tom Brady would have also become the first player in NFL history to win six titles, passing defensive end Charles Haley. Brady went into the game with the record for most Super Bowl MVPs, with four.

Head coach Bill Belichick still holds the record for Super Bowl titles among head coaches with five. Former Steelers head coach Chuck Noll is in second place with four. In the asterisk department, however, resides Vince Lombardi, who won two Super Bowls and three NFL championships before the onset of the Super Bowl era.

As a coach, Belichick has seven Super Bowl triumphs to his name, having won two as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants under Bill Parcells (Super Bowls XXI and XXV).

While Sunday was a major disappointment, the Patriots have still won five of the past 17 Super Bowls and played in eight of them, a ridiculous streak of consistency and dominance. Since 2000, only the New York Giants (XLII and XLVI) and Baltimore Ravens (XXXV and XLVII) have also won more than one title.

Even with Sunday's loss, New England is the most dominant dynasty in the Super Bowl era. And assuming Brady and Belichick return to the team beyond this season, that supremacy may continue, though a Philadelphia team that will get Carson Wentz back next season will likely head into the 2018 campaign as the odds-on favorite to win the title.