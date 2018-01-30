DeMarcus Cousins Will Have Surgery to Repair Season-Ending Achilles Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 24: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on January 24, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry announced DeMarcus Cousins will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair his Achilles injury.

The All-Star suffered a ruptured Achilles in his left leg and will miss the remainder of the season. He will finish the season with averages of 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

His rebound and assist averages are the highest of his career.

Cousins provided his thoughts on the injury on Tuesday (warning: explicit language):

The 27-year-old has been one of the best players in the NBA at his position for the past few years, earning five straight All-Star selections, although the latest injury will prevent him from competing this season. He has also been named second-team All-NBA twice in his career.

However, the injury comes at the worst possible time for him as he approaches free agency in the offseason.

The Pelicans performed well with Cousins on the floor this year and could re-sign him, as the market might drop for the center following the injury.

In the meantime, New Orleans remains in the playoff hunt at 27-22, good for sixth in the Western Conference, but could struggle with the center unavailable. Dante Cunningham should get extra time at the 4 with Cousins out.

