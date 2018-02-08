Avery Bradley Not Traded by Clippers at Deadline Despite Spurs, Thunder Rumors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Avery Bradley's contract year will not be taking another dramatic turn after the Los Angeles Clippers opted against trading their newly acquired swingman in advance of Thursday's trade deadline despite reported interest from the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Boston Celtics dealt Bradley to the Detroit Pistons over the summer to open up the cap space necessary to sign Gordon Hayward, but the swingman's time in the Motor City was cut short Jan. 29 when he was shipped to the Clippers as part of the Blake Griffin blockbuster.

That move represented a reunion for Bradley and head coach Doc Rivers—who spent three seasons together with the Celtics from 2010 to 2013.

"Having a chance to play for Doc again, I thought it would be a great opportunity for me," Bradley said following the trade, according to Fox Sports. "...We've been through a lot of battles together, so to have a chance to play for him again is really gonna help improve my game even more."

In two games with the Clippers, Bradley has averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 10-of-19 from the floor.



By comparison, the 27-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 2.1 dimes and 1.2 steals with .409/.381 shooting splits during his half-season stay with the Pistons.



Looking ahead, Bradley's two-way stylings should help the Clippers hang around on the fringe of the Western Conference playoff picture—even if recent moves suggest they're not exactly angling for a spot in the postseason.

And if he can string together impressive performances over the next two months, Bradley should be in an enviable position when he hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent in July.