Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and Most Discussed Super Bowl Halftime Shows

0 of 10

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

With Justin Timberlake set to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Sunday, many NFL fans are thinking back on one of the most controversial moments in Super Bowl history: Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction."

The incident largely overshadowed what was an entertaining Super Bowl XXVIII between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, which ended with a game-winning field goal by Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri in the final seconds.

In that spirit, let's look back at some of the halftime shows that created the biggest buzz in the days and weeks following the Super Bowl.