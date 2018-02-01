Super Bowl Halftime Show 2018: Betting Guide for Justin Timberlake Entertainment

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2018: Betting Guide for Justin Timberlake EntertainmentFebruary 1, 2018
Justin Timberlake will perform at Sunday's Super Bowl LII halftime show. If you're under the age of 20, that probably doesn't seem like a big deal.
Timberlake is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. He's a global icon with multiplatinum hits, blockbuster moves and a new album coming out Friday. He's one of maybe a handful of people on the planet who are arguably bigger than the Super Bowl.
For anyone above the age of 20, though, you remember. You remember. It's not just any old Super Bowl Sunday you're sitting there and—boom, out pops a breast.
Timberlake's performance with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII became by far the most controversial in history when Timberlake ripped off a piece of Jackson's top, exposing her nipple to the millions watching at home.
The "wardrobe malfunction" led to a huge fine (that was later rescinded) for CBS and massive career implications for Jackson, who arguably never recovered. Timberlake somehow avoided any significant backlash.
Nearly a decade-and-a-half later, he's back. So let's do the thing that we all do around this time and talk about how we can gamble on his performance!
How Many Times Will Janet Jackson Be Mentioned During the Broadcast?
- Over 1.5 plus-150
- Under 1.5 minus-200
Will "Nipplegate" Be Said During Broadcast?
- Yes plus-500
- No minus-900
The easiest bets on the board here are the under and no. The word nipple is not going to be said aloud for more than 100 million people voluntarily. NBC has already probably given Al Michaels a list of acceptable terms to use when discussing Timberlake's performance, and we're only going to get the vaguest of possible references to past indiscretions.
If I had to guess, we'll get one—and exactly one—mention of Janet Jackson by name. The past controversy will be otherwise swept under the rug, which is a thousand percent understandable from a broadcasting perspective.
It's also a thousand percent understandable if outsiders express their concern and frustration about said rug sweeping.
Bets (in order): Under, No
Will Justin Timberlake Be Wearing a Hat When He Begins the Halftime Show?
- Yes plus-110
- No minus-150
Will Justin Timberlake Have a Beard?
- Yes minus-700
- No plus-450
What Color Will Justin Timberlake's Shoes Be When He Begins His Halftime Performance?
- White minus-120
- Black plus-200
- Brown/Beige plus-700
- Blue plus-1000
- Green plus-1000
- Red plus-1200
- Yellow plus-2000
If you've been paying attention, you'd know Timberlake has gone full Americana for this album rollout. The album is called Man of the Woods. If he doesn't come out wearing a hat and having a beard, there's something horribly wrong.
Dude is eating grasshoppers at his album listening party and talking about wanting people to feel like they're outside listening to his music.
The Super Bowl is obviously a different atmosphere, but we already know Chris Stapleton is joining him. Go full mayo sandwich with it, my dude. Cowboy hat, jacket with tassels, the works.
Which brings us to the shoe question. White is a bad bet, both because it's a favorite and because it doesn't fit any real "woodsy" theme. Black and brown/beige are the only two realistic options here.
And, if you insist on betting on something as ridiculous as shoe color choice, take the higher odds and hope for a payout.
Bets (in order): Yes, Yes, Brown/Beige
First Song at Halftime Show?
- Filthy plus-165
- Cant Stop The Feeling! plus-225
- SexyBack plus-400
- Rock Your Body plus-450
- True Colors plus-600
- What Goes Around Comes Around plus-650
- Like I Love You plus-700
- TKO plus-800
- Mirrors plus-1000
- Cry Me A River plus-1400
- Senorita plus-1400
Filthy. Filthy is the single. Filthy has a lead-in instrumental that screams "intro track." It's the song he's going to want to get the most exposure from the event, and Timberlake isn't a nostalgia act—even if he's two decades into his career.
Filthy is the only bet here.
Bet: Filthy
Justin Timberlake's Microphone To Start Halftime Show Will Be
- Headset plus-190
- Handheld minus-230
Headset is the underdog and the bet here, especially if he's going to break out the guitar for a little duel with Stapleton later in the set. Better to just have that thing attached to his head from the get-go for all the dance moves and theatrics.
Bet: Headset
Will Justin Timberlake Cover a Prince Song?
- Yes minus-140
- No EVEN
People seem to think this will happen because the Super Bowl is in Minneapolis, Prince's hometown. Timberlake is also set to hold his Super Bowl party at Prince's Paisley Park estate, which upset some fans because the event will serve alcohol, per The Associated Press (h/t Billboard). Prince famously abstained from alcohol during his life.
A Prince tribute seems somewhat fitting—except Timberlake might not be the right person to do it. The pair had public tensions during Prince's life, most notably about the song "SexyBack." Prince told a crowd at a 2007 concert, "for whoever is claiming that they are bringing sexy back, sexy never left!"
Timberlake responded on Timberland's "Give It to Me": "Now if se-sexy never left, then why is everybody on my s--t?/Don't hate on me just because you didn't come up with it."
I may be overthinking this. Time (and death) tends to heal these things.
But I'm going no on a Prince cover.
Bet: No
Will Any Member of *NSYNC Perform With Justin Timberlake?
- Yes plus-200
- No minus-300
Joey Fatone says no *NSYNC reunion is happening.
My mother always taught me to trust what Joey Fatone tells me.
So say bye, bye, bye (sorry) to your hopes of finding out what 41-year-old J.C. Chasez is up to nowadays.
Bet: No
Will Britney Spears Perform With Justin Timberlake
- Yes plus-400
- No minus-600
Lol, no.
What kinda weird 1990s fan fiction are y'all trying to write.
Bet: No
All odds via Oddsshark.
