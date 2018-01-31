Super Bowl 2018: Recipes, Snacks with Eagles vs. Patriots Theme

Larry Crowe/Associated Press

The Super Bowl is more than just a championship game for the NFL, it's one of the biggest social events on the calendar.

Whether you care about the game or not, people can follow along for the commercials, halftime show or just to fit in with the crowd. There are parties around the country with families and friends, most of them filled with great food to enjoy throughout Sunday's action.

Wings and nachos are always a great choice, but here are a few other themed options to enjoy during Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lobster Roll Sliders

Diane Bondareff/Associated Press

New England is known for its seafood, and lobster rolls are among the most famous delicacy in the area.

While getting full lobsters for everyone might get expensive, you can keep things reasonable for your party with sliders. The bite-sized snack gives you the taste of the Northeast and helps celebrate the Patriots without spoiling your appetite for the rest of the game.

Here is a simple recipe, courtesy of Siri Daly of Today.com.

Ingredients

2 cups of cooked lobster meat

1/3 cup mayo

1 rib of diced celery

1 tablespoon of diced dill pickle

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

1 teaspoon of minced tarragon

1/2 teaspoon of lemon zest

8 soft slider rolls

Unsalted butter

Instructions

1. Combine lobster meat with spices in a bowl and stir.

2. Butter rolls, toast in skillet until golden.

3. Fill each roll with about 1/4 cup of lobster mix.

Philly Cheesesteak Dip

Philadelphia is known for its early American history, Rocky and perhaps most importantly, cheesesteaks.

There is an eternal debate over which place in the city is best, between Geno's, Pat's, Jim's or plenty of other local spots. However, you can bring the taste of the town to your home for your upcoming party to cheer on the Eagles.

People won't get their own cheesesteaks, but you can share the taste with all your friends.

Here is a recipe courtesy of Eat Up Kitchen.

Ingredients

1 large sweet onion

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

10-12 ounces of sliced steak

2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon of sodium citrate

8 ounces of Philadelphia cream cheese

8 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese

Sliced hoagie rolls

Instructions

1. Heat vegetable oil in medium pot, add onion (half grated, half sliced)

2. Add sliced steak (cut into 1/2 inch slices) with Worcestershire sauce for about three minutes. Remove ingredients to clean bowl.

3. Simmer 1/3 cup of water and add sodium citrate until it dissolves. Add cream cheese and stir until melted. Add cheddar cheese and stir until melted.

4. Combine ingredients, serve with sliced hoagie rolls.

Pizza Football Bomb

While this one isn't slanted toward one team, it does help you get into the mood for the big football game.

The pizza football bomb is not only the shape of a football, it is also deliciously bad for you, and there is nothing quite like getting fat while watching elite athletes compete at the highest level of their sport.

Like the other snacks, this is also perfect to share and munch on while watching the Eagles and Patriots compete.

Here is the recipe courtesy of Lauren Miyashiro of Delish.com.

Ingredients

12 ounces cream cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

cheese 1/2 cup mini pepperoni

1/2 cup sliced black olives

1/4 cup pizza sauce

1 Green Bell Pepper

1 Garlic clove

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tubes crescent dough

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Crackers and baguette slices

Instructions

1. Combine cream cheese, mozzarella, grated Parmesan, mini pepperoni, black olives, pizza sauce, chopped bell pepper, minced garlic and red pepper flakes in a large bowl.

2. Roll out one sheet of baking dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place mixture in the middle and shape into football.

3. Add second sheet of baking dough on top, pinching together the seams. Use excess dough to create football appearance. Brush olive oil on finished product, sprinkling with oregano and any leftover parmesan cheese.

4. Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Serve with crackers and baguette slices.