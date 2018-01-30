FSU RB Johnathan Vickers Pleads No Contest to Marijuana Charge

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State Seminoles running back Johnathan Vickers pleaded no contest to a charge of marijuana possession stemming from an arrest following his team's Independence Bowl win over the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles on Dec. 27.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker, Tallahassee police stopped Vickers after Florida State had returned from the game and "smelled cannabis" during their stop. Vickers admitted to having the marijuana but told police he had received it from a teammate with the purpose of providing it to another person.

Baker reported Vickers paid $290 in court fees as part of his no-contest plea.

Vickers played in all but one of the Seminoles' 13 games in 2017 as a redshirt junior.

He spent most of his time helping to open up running lanes for Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick, as he didn't register a single carry out of the backfield. Vickers caught four passes for 50 yards.