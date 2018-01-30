Tyjon Lindsey, Dylan Owen Hospitalized After Nebraska Football Workout

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Nebraska wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey and defensive lineman Dylan Owen were hospitalized following offseason workouts, Huskers coach Scott Frost said Tuesday.

"Anything that happens in our program is ultimately my responsibility," Frost said, per Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star. "Our strength coach and training room were coordinating to do absolutely the best they could to make sure the transition went smooth, but two kids that exerted themselves too far and had [rhabdomyolysis].

"I want to make sure people understand that the health of our players is always going to be our primary concern. It's been kind of a scary deal and both kids are doing fine now."

Rhabdomyolysis is a muscle disorder that "results from the death of muscle fibers and release of their contents into the bloodstream" and "can lead to serious complications such as [kidney] failure," according to WebMD. Potential causes for rhabdomyolysis include extreme muscle strain, which can be caused by overexerting a person's body during a workout.

"The workout that caused the problem was supposed to be a 40-minute weight workout and it was cut to 32 minutes of weights," Frost said. "It's fairly intense, but it's something that we did with our team for two years at UCF. I'm not trying to make an excuse, but I'm always going to be transparent. We had trainers in the weight room during the workout to pull guys out of the workout if they saw any problems."

Frost was named Nebraska's coach in December. He's coming off an undefeated season at UCF; the Golden Knights were the only such team in FBS.

Lindsey recorded 12 receptions for 76 yards during his freshman season. He spent three days hospitalized. Owen is a walk-on who joined the program in 2014. He was in the hospital for two days.

Both players have returned to the team and are expected to make full recoveries.