Dave Joerger to Return to Kings 'In the Next Week' After Collapsing During Game

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger will be back with the team soon after briefly dropping to one knee during Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

Per Sam Amick of USA Today, Joerger was "deemed to be in good health" and will return to his coaching duties at some point "in the next week."

The Kings announced Sunday that Joerger had a "momentary episode of lightheadedness" and didn't return to the game for precautionary measures.

"He's OK. He's all right," Kings assistant coach Elston Turner said after the 113-98 defeat to San Antonio, per ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright. "Sometimes when you stand up real fast from a sitting position, you get a little bit lightheaded. And that's what happened."

The Kings said in Tuesday's press release that Turner will serve as interim head coach until Joerger returns.

Joerger is in his second season with the Kings. The 43-year-old has a 194-183 record in five seasons as an NBA head coach, including a 47-84 run in Sacramento.