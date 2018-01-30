Michael Irvin: Cowboys 'Would Be Stupid' to Part Ways with Dez Bryant

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys receivers apparently stick together.

On Monday's episode of The Dan Patrick Show, former Dallas wideout Michael Irvin said the Cowboys "would be stupid" if they got rid of Dez Bryant (via Todd Archer of ESPN.com):

"You don't find No. 1 receivers hanging off trees like leaves. So what are you gonna do, let Dez go? Who you got to replace him? You think they can just find No. 1 receivers? Every team would have 'em. They'd litter 'em. They would litter 'em. You don't find them this easily. The Cowboys would be stupid—stupid—to let this boy go right now."

Archer noted Dallas would save $8.5 million against the cap if it cuts Bryant even though he is currently under contract through the 2019 season and set to make $12.5 million in each of the next two years.

As Archer noted, Bryant has dealt with knee, foot and ankle injuries since he inked a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015. He played just nine games in 2015 and finished with a career-low 401 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He tallied 796 receiving yards in 2016, and in 2017 he had 838 yards as the Cowboys went 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

The numbers were a far cry from the stretch from 2012 through 2014 when he topped 1,200 receiving yards and had at least 12 touchdowns in three straight seasons as one of the best playmakers in the league.

Still, Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler and just 29 years old. Dallas' move to a run-heavy offense with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott the last two years is also a factor when assessing the receiver's production.

Irvin urged patience with Bryant and suggested better things are on the horizon.