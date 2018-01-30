Blake Griffin Tweets After Clippers-Pistons Trade, Thanks Fans for Support

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Blake Griffin has been with the Los Angeles Clippers ever since they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009, but the only NBA franchise he has ever known traded him to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

He tweeted a message Tuesday morning, thanked the fans for their support and said he is looking forward to his "next chapter" with Detroit.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN initially reported news of the trade Monday.

Griffin's serious and grateful message stands in contrast to his immediate reaction on Twitter following news:

Despite being just a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, the Clippers may not be done trading after dealing Griffin. Wojnarowski also reported they are looking for young players and draft picks in potential trades involving center DeAndre Jordan and guard Lou Williams.

Los Angeles likely won't be challenging the top teams in the postseason, so moving Jordan and Williams in exchange for young assets would allow it to facilitate a rebuild.

As for Detroit, attention turns to the present with Griffin aboard.

It needs to find a way to snap an eight-game losing streak but is still just 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Having Griffin and his 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game should help the Pistons break free from their slump and challenge for the playoffs.

He is a five-time All-Star, four-time member of an All-NBA team and is now part of a formidable frontcourt alongside Andre Drummond.