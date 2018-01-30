DeAndre Jordan Doesn't Respond to Blake Griffin Trade Question Asked by TMZ

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan didn't have much to say following Monday's Blake Griffin trade.

TMZ Sports asked Jordan questions about the deal when he was out in West Hollywood, but he didn't offer any answers. The impromptu interview came after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday the Clippers traded Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.

Griffin tweeted a message to his fans and reflected on how proud he was of his success with the Clippers:

Los Angeles has found moderate success this season at 25-24 and is just a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the final Western Conference playoff spot. However, trading Griffin—less than a year after trading Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets—will make any type of playoff push all the more difficult.

Jordan may be on his way out as well considering Wojnarowski reported the Clippers were looking for draft picks or young players in potential trade packages involving the big man or guard Lou Williams.

Considering Jordan has a player option for next season, per Spotrac, moving him before the Feb. 8 trade deadline would allow the Clippers to garner value in return and facilitate a rebuilding process with an eye on the future.

Jordan is averaging 11.9 points, 14.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this season behind 66.8 percent shooting from the field and is a three-time member of an All-NBA team and two-time member of the All-Defensive First Team.