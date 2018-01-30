Phoenix Suns Set NBA Record for Most Consecutive Games with Made 3-Pointer

Phoenix Suns Set NBA Record for Most Consecutive Games with Made 3-PointerJanuary 30, 2018
Joe Murphy/Getty Images
Fact: With a Troy Daniels triple in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, the Phoenix Suns (1,109 straight games) set an NBA record for most consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer. The record streak started back on March 29, 2004.
Source: NBA.com
