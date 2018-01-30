Phoenix Suns Set NBA Record for Most Consecutive Games with Made 3-Pointer

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 30, 2018

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 29: Jared Dudley #3 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 29, 2018 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Fact: With a Troy Daniels triple in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, the Phoenix Suns (1,109 straight games) set an NBA record for most consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer. The record streak started back on March 29, 2004.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: NBA.com

Related

    Super Bowl's Underrated X-Factors

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Super Bowl's Underrated X-Factors

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs Have Hit Their Breaking Point

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Cavs Have Hit Their Breaking Point

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Dark-Horse Targets for NBA's Biggest Buyers

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dark-Horse Targets for NBA's Biggest Buyers

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Years Removed from Peak Kaepernick

    Featured logo
    Featured

    5 Years Removed from Peak Kaepernick

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report