Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Elsa/Getty Images

The Nashville Predators (29-11-7) will look to beat the Chicago Blackhawks (23-19-7) for the seventh time in eight games on Tuesday when they host them as large home favorites in their first game after the NHL All-Star break.

The Predators swept the Blackhawks 4-0 in the first round of last year's playoffs, and they have won two of the first three meetings this season.

Betting line: The Predators opened as -167 favorites (wager $167 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.3-1.3, Predators (NHL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Blackhawks can pay on the NHL lines

Chicago is fighting for the postseason from the start here and has little margin for error as the last-place team in the Central Division right now. The Blackhawks have the experience to make a run at one of the wild-card berths after finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference a year ago, but they need to win as many games as they can over the next month or so to prove themselves as a worthy contender.

The Blackhawks are coming off a 5-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings before the break and only had leading scorer Patrick Kane represent them in the annual NHL All-Star Game.

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

Nashville is in a comparable spot as Chicago was last season and just needs to keep winning as well in order to make a run at the top seed in the West. Like the Blackhawks, the Predators won their last game prior to the break, blanking the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on the road.

Nashville has also won six of its last seven following a two-game skid on the road, with the losses coming against the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes. Since then, the Predators have been involved in six one-goal games, winning five of them and losing once in overtime.

Smart betting pick

Chicago has been a much different team without goaltender Corey Crawford between the pipes, as he was playing near an All-Star level before suffering from a concussion and bouts of vertigo. It is expected to be Anton Forsberg in goal for the Blackhawks on Tuesday night, giving Nashville a huge edge in net with Pekka Rinne. That will help lead them to another victory.

NHL betting trends

Chicago is 1-4 in its last five games.

Chicago is 4-1 in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone under in seven of Nashville's last 10 games.

All NHL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.