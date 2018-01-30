Sean McVay, Rams Promote Aaron Kromer, Shane Waldron to Be Co-OCs

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Fresh off the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2004 season, the Los Angeles Rams will use multiple offensive coordinators in 2018.

Head coach Sean McVay announced he promoted Aaron Kromer to run game coordinator and Shane Waldron to pass game coordinator in wake of Matt LaFleur's departure to become the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, per Rams reporter Myles Simmons.

Kromer was the offensive line coach, and Waldron was the tight ends coach.

"I'm excited for Matt LaFleur and his family as he transitions to the Titans as offensive coordinator," McVay said in the announcement. "We're grateful for his contribution to the Rams and our NFC West Championship season last year. As we move to 2018, we are confident in the leadership and guidance of Aaron Kromer and Shane Waldron as they begin their roles as run coordinator and pass coordinator."

Simmons noted LaFleur didn't call the plays on game day under McVay and will have the opportunity to do so in Tennessee, "which amounts to a promotion for the 38-year-old."

Kromer has been in the NFL since the 2001 season when he was the assistant offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders. He was on offensive staffs for the Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills before joining Los Angeles for the 2017 campaign.

He was the Bears offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 and was the interim head coach for the Saints for six games in 2012.

Waldron also joined the Rams for the 2017 campaign and was previously on staffs with the New England Patriots and Washington. The 2018 season will be his fifth as a coach in the league.

They will be tasked with leading an explosive offense that finished fourth in the NFL in total yards and first in scoring in 2017. Young playmakers such as quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley provide optimism for the future as the team looks to build on its playoff appearance.