WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 29

Credit: WWE.com

A showdown between Asuka and Sasha Banks stole the January 29 episode of WWE Raw thanks to the intensity and drive of The Boss and The Empress of Tomorrow.

Those two women represent the night's biggest winners, but they are not alone.

Joining them is another NXT export who had a strong performance in a championship clash.

Not so lucky? A former universal champion inexplicably utilized to put over a Superstar with one of the greatest win-loss records in WWE history and an acclaimed tag team struggling on the main roster.