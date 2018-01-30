Jets' Robby Anderson Pleads Not Guilty to 9 Charges Related to Speeding Arrest

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson pled not guilty Monday to multiple crimes.

Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News cited Broward County Court documents stemming from a Jan. 19 arrest that saw Anderson charged with three felonies and nine crimes in total. The receiver sped away from police and was allegedly driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone. He then "allegedly threatened to sexually assault the wife of the arresting officer," Popper noted.

According to Popper's report, Anderson was also arrested in May and charged with felony resisting arrest in Miami.

The three felonies he was charged with following the speeding arrest were second-degree felony harm to a public servant or family, third-degree felony eluding police and third-degree felony speeding, per Popper.

According to a TMZ Sports report on the incident, the harming a public servant charge has a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. TMZ noted "Anderson is now demanding a jury trial" but granted a plea deal is still a possibility in this case.

The off-field trouble comes after Anderson turned a corner on the field for the Jets in 2017. He tallied career-highs of 63 catches, 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for New York during its 5-11 season.