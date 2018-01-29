Tom Brady Reveals 4 Ways to Make Bill Belichick Smile at Super Bowl Media Night

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Even New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was at a loss to think of what would make his head coach, Bill Belichick, break into a smile.

During Super Bowl LII Media Night, Brady took a stab at the question anyway and offered Navy, lacrosse, Lawrence Taylor and Bon Jovi as the best topics of discussion to elicit a grin from Belichick, according to NFL.com's Chris Wesseling.

Belichick's surly demeanor is almost as legendary as his coaching record. According to the NFL's official Twitter account, Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola said he had only seen Belichick smile or laugh twice since joining the team in 2013. Both occasions were after a Super Bowl victory.

Belichick's smile was a storyline throughout media day, as NFL Network kept a running count throughout his interview with former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest:

Granted, Monday night is probably the last time Belichick will be in a jovial mood before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He won't be a happy man until the Patriots are lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time.

And should New England fall to the Eagles, calling upon any one of the four subjects highlighted by Brady is unlikely to cheer Belichick up.