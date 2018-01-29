WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Predicting Entrants for 1st-Ever Women's Match

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

On Monday, Stephanie McMahon announced the next Raw-exclusive pay-per-view will feature the first-ever women's WWE Elimination Chamber match.

While Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss has already been announced in the bout, there are many questions about which five other Superstars will fill the final spots. With the chance to fight Asuka at WrestleMania, the match needs the top names on the women's roster.

As great as it would be to see Ronda Rousey at the February PPV, the company will likely save her in-ring debut for WrestleMania 34.

Here are the most likely options for the remaining participants in the historic Elimination Chamber match.

Sasha Banks

After lasting the longest in the Royal Rumble and squaring off in a valiant loss against Asuka Monday, Sasha Banks has the star power and track record to warrant a spot in the inaugural women's Elimination Chamber.

Banks and her heel persona would be the ideal fit for a match likely heavy with faces, but fans of the Superstar should not be expecting a victory for the former champion. As good as the match between Banks and Asuka was on Raw, WWE Creative likely has something far less enjoyable planned for WrestleMania.

Don't believe me? See below...

Nikki Bella

After her triumphant return at the Royal Rumble, WWE officials will find a way to put Nikki Bella in a position to make a huge impact on the WrestleMania stage.

Last year, Bella was involved in a marquee storyline with John Cena against the tag team of The Miz and Maryse. This year, the company will likely be looking for something big for Cena's fiancee as a follow-up.

With a huge fan following and support backstage, the possibility of Nikki Bella returning for the Elimination Chamber match and pulling off the win is a hauntingly realistic option.

Nia Jax

One of the most dominant female athletes ever on the WWE roster is Nia Jax, and the Elimination Chamber PPV would be the perfect place for her to display the physical superiority she has shown in recent months.

Jax doesn't have to be victorious to look strong and tell a great story. With the chance to win the women's title and face off against Asuka at WrestleMania, Nia Jax hasn't been booked strong enough to walk out as champion.

While Nia Jax vs. Asuka for the championship could have been a marquee matchup worthy of the WrestleMania stage, WWE Creative has dropped the ball again.

Bayley and Mickie James

The Elimination Chamber needs six participants, and the two biggest names remaining on the Raw roster are Bayley and Mickie James. Both are incredibly talented and deserve so much better, but they will be given a few big spots in the match and likely be the first two Superstars eliminated.

A long-shot winner like Bayley or James would be a major shock for the WWE Universe, but neither has been booked on a level worthy of a WrestleMania championship match against Asuka.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).