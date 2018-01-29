1st-Ever WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match to Take Place on Feb. 25

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Less than a month after holding the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, WWE will make history once again by having the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match at the pay-per-view of the same name Feb. 25 in Las Vegas.

Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced on Raw Monday night Alexa Bliss will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line in the match.

Monday's announcement represents another major achievement for the women's division. WWE already treated fans to the first women's Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank matches. And after the all-woman Rumble on Sunday night, the Elimination Chamber match is a natural next step.

While McMahon confirmed Ronda Rousey had signed with WWE, she stopped short of saying when the former UFC women's bantamweight champion would have her first match.

According to MMA Fighting's Dave Meltzer, WWE hopes to partner Rousey with The Rock to take on McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

Keeping Rousey out of the Elimination Chamber match would be the right move. Not only is it unclear whether Rousey can hold her own in the ring against WWE's best from the women's division, her debut would also overshadow what is already a historic match.

The fact WWE had Rousey show up at the 2018 Royal Rumble but not actually compete in the Rumble match would seemingly indicate the company is content to rely on its current stars before putting the spotlight on Rousey at WrestleMania.