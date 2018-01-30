NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on DeAndre Jordan, More After Blake Griffin Deal

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

That escalated quickly.

With the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline still more than a week away, the Los Angeles Clippers made significant waves Monday when they traded five-time All-Star Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There are surely more deals on the horizon, and the Clippers are involved in some of the latest rumors circulating around the league. With that in mind, here is a look at some trade chatter following the Griffin megadeal.

Clippers Still Looking to Deal

The Clippers are still in playoff contention at 25-24, but their short-term prospects look dire after trading Griffin and point guard Chris Paul (to the Houston Rockets) within a year.

Wojnarowski noted they may not be done when he cited sources who said Los Angeles is looking for young players and picks in return for big man DeAndre Jordan and guard Lou Williams.

Jordan has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign, per Spotrac, and could leave the team following the season. Williams is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season and may be on his way out as well.

Since Los Angeles is likely not going to win anything of significance this season after trading Griffin, it makes sense to attempt to accumulate future assets while Jordan and Williams are still under team control. A title contender looking for help inside or a scoring spark off the bench may see Jordan or Williams as the missing piece and risk giving up a young player or valuable draft pick in return.

Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated also pointed out the Clippers have their eyes on the long-term view at this point:

Jordan is an established two-way threat who has been on three All-NBA teams, while Williams' value may be as high as it ever will be considering he is averaging a career-best 23.5 points and 5.2 assists per game this season behind 39.4 percent shooting from three-point range.

All the Clippers need is a team or two to value them enough to part with future assets to accelerate a potential rebuild.

Jazz Reportedly in a Selling Mood

The Utah Jazz made the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, but they are on the outside looking in again this season at 21-28.

While they could still climb into the postseason picture with a midseason winning streak, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the "reality" is everyone on the Jazz except for dynamic rookie Donovan Mitchell and frontcourt anchor Rudy Gobert "is available for the right price."

O'Connor suggested "it wouldn't hurt to climb the lottery standings" before the 2018 draft but cautioned the Jazz wouldn't be "blowing it up" but rather attempting to "reshape their roster in a way that helps them moving forward."

He mentioned Ricky Rubio, Raul Neto, Alec Burks and Rodney Hood as potential trade bait, although there are concerns with Rubio's inability to shoot from the point guard spot and Burks' health following knee surgery.

Still, moving any or all of them would essentially signal an eye on the future instead of this season for the Jazz, but at least fans can take solace knowing Mitchell and Gobert will be part of that future.

Mitchell is averaging 19.2 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game this season, while Gobert was a member of the All-Defensive First Team last season and is averaging 12.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a night in 2017-18.

Atlanta to Trade Big Man?

The Atlanta Hawks are going nowhere fast this season, and moving some of their pieces in an effort to accumulate future assets would make sense.

One of those pieces is reportedly power forward Mike Muscala, as O'Connor reported he has "generated light interest" as a potential trade target around the league. He has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign on his contract, per Spotrac, and likely isn't a long-term solution for the Hawks regardless.

Entering play Monday, he was averaging 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game behind 50 percent shooting from the field as a moderately used rotational player in Atlanta's frontcourt. At his best, he can extend his game to the outside (44.1 percent from three-point range entering Monday's game) and pose a matchup problem for opposing bigs who aren't looking to drift away from the blocks.

He is also an impressive interior defender, as opponents were shooting 5.2 percent worse than their normal averages inside six feet when he guarded them coming into play Monday, per NBA.com.

Muscala isn't the type of headline-grabbing move teams occasionally make before the trade deadline, but he is someone who could provide value for a contender because of his strong defense in front of the rim and ability to hit perimeter shots when defenders collapse on the go-to offensive options.