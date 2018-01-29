Blake Griffin Responds to Reported Pistons Trade with Will Smith GIF on Twitter

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Blake Griffin was apparently pretty surprised when he heard he was being traded to the Detroit Pistons.

The power forward sent this Fresh Prince of Bel Air gif shortly after news of the deal became public:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Los Angeles Clippers traded Griffin to the Pistons in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic and two draft picks.

Superstar players get traded all the time in the NBA, especially in the past couple of years, but what makes Griffin's situation unique is that he just signed a five-year deal to remain in Los Angeles this past offseason.

The 28-year-old had spent his entire career with the Clippers since being taken with the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, earning a Rookie of the Year award and five All-Star appearances. He had an opportunity to leave the team last offseason, with Chris Paul already gone to Houston, but decided to stick with the organization.

Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated broke down how the Clippers helped keep Griffin with the team:

Despite that commitment, the Clippers decided to trade the star after a 25-24 start to the season. The squad is currently ninth in the Western Conference standings after reaching 50 wins in each of the last five years.

Griffin is still in the midst of a solid year when healthy, averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, which means he could be in for big things in Detroit. However, the move is certainly a sudden one for the career Clipper.