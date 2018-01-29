Super Bowl 52 MVP Odds: Brady Leads Foles on Prop Betting Line for Sunday

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Without question, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the overwhelming betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark to win Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The numbers are certainly in his favor, too (as long as the Patriots win), with 28 of the previous 52 MVPs (there were two MVPs at Super Bowl XII) being quarterbacks. But that also makes Nick Foles of the Eagles a solid second choice if Philadelphia can pull off a third straight postseason upset.

Brady is listed as -110 chalk (bet $110 to win $100) to take home Super Bowl 52 MVP honors while Foles is right behind him at +325 (bet $100 to win $325).

The two of them figure to play a huge role for their respective teams in helping determine the outcome of the big game, offensively anyway. While Brady has the experience of winning five previous Super Bowls on his side, Foles has performed outstandingly in place of Carson Wentz in this year’s playoffs and seems to be an obvious choice for Philadelphia with another victory.

However, there are several other quality MVP candidates for Super Bowl 52, including New England tight end Rob Gronkowski. If Gronkowski is deemed healthy after passing the NFL’s concussion protocol and can avoid big hits in the big game, it would not be surprising to see him turn in a monster effort and win the award at +900 odds on the Super Bowl 52 props.

A couple other Patriots who may be worth betting on are running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Danny Amendola, who are both sitting at +1800. Neither Lewis nor Amendola are dealing with any health issues though, possibly making them safer choices.

For the Eagles, three offensive players who figure to play the biggest roles other than Foles are running back Jay Ajayi (+1800), tight end Zach Ertz (+2000) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (+2200).

But since Ajayi was acquired from the Miami Dolphins, he has not rushed for more than 91 yards in nine games, including two in the postseason. He has also totaled just two touchdowns while LeGarrette Blount (+3300) has scored in the team’s first two playoff games. Meanwhile, Ertz and Jeffery combined for 1,613 yards on 131 catches and 17 touchdowns during the regular season.

For more odds info, picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery.