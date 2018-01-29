Blake Griffin Trade Rumors: Pistons, Clippers Agree on Deal for Star PF

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers are discussing a trade that would include Blake Griffin, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

Griffin is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists through 33 games this season. He's seven months removed from signing a five-year, $171 million extension with the Clippers.

Wojnarowski later confirmed the deal was agreed to, with the Pistons sending Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and first- and second-round picks in exchange for Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed.