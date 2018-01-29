WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 29

8 of 8

For the first time in WWE history, Finn Balor and John Cena squared off in singles competition, a date inside the Elimination Chamber at stake.

The hotly competitive bout saw each man seize control at different points in the match.

Late, the fans in Philadelphia shook of the ridiculous need to produce beach balls and invested in the bout.

As Balor climbed the ropes for the Coup de Grace, Cena rolled out of the way and the leader of Balor Club appeared to have tweaked his knee. Cena trapped him in the STF but Balor made it to the ropes. Balor again had the opportunity to deliver his finisher but Cena capitalized on a slowed Balor and delivered the Attitude Adjustment from the top rope to put his Irish-born opponent away for the count.

Result

John Cena defeated Finn Balor

Grade

B-

Analysis

If ever there was a match that provided proof of Cena's lost step between the ropes, it was this one.

Since his return last summer, he has looked like a Superstar half a step off from the Cena fans have known, loved and admired over the years. He has looked slow, almost sluggish even, and that was certainly the case Monday.

Despite a game opponent in Balor, Cena never really looked like the determined performer he was at the height of his career. That is not to say he cares less or is putting in less effort. He just looks...off.

The one interesting element of the match came late when a frustrated Cena looked into the fans and said he was just trying to go to WrestleMania.

Perhaps frustration surrounding his recent lack of high-profile success will trigger an attitude adjustment (pun intended) in the coming weeks.