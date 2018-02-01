Super Bowl Commercials 2018: Top Movie Trailers to Debut This Sunday

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The focus of Super Bowl LII will be on the field with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots locking horns to determine the NFL's champion, but the viewing audience will get a little extra entertainment during the game when movie studios showcase their biggest movie releases of 2018.

Using recent viewing trends, Sunday's Super Bowl will be the most-watched television event of the year with more than 100 million people tuning in.

The box-office success—or failure—of movies often depends on pre-release buzz. What better way to build anticipation for something than to put a preview of it out during the biggest pop-culture event of 2018?

Here are the biggest movie trailers expected to premiere during the Eagles-Patriots showdown.

Black Panther (Release date: Feb. 16)

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the few ways to guarantee a movie's financial success. According to Box Office Mojo, the 17 movies released by Marvel Studios since 2008 have made an average of $310 million in the United States.

Even with the third Avengers movie coming out in May, Black Panther makes the most sense to showcase at the Super Bowl because it is released into theaters later this month. It's also already getting tremendous positive buzz with the biggest first-day ticket pre-sales ever for an MCU movie.

The Black Panther character debuted in 2015's Captain America: Civil War, and he is getting his own showcase.

Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro noted the company bought two spots for 30 and 45 seconds during the Super Bowl, with trailers for Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War likely to get air time.



Mission: Impossible—Fallout (Release date: July 27)

The good news for fans of Tom Cruise running is the sixth movie in the Mission: Impossible series is expected to have a presence during the Super Bowl.



D'Alessandro noted Paramount Studio is scheduled to have two 30-second spots air during the Super Bowl, with Mission: Impossible—Fallout taking one of those slots. One spot will be shown during the pre-game show and the other will come in the last half hour.

The Mission: Impossible series is one of the most fascinating blockbuster franchises Hollywood has going, though this latest iteration has one very distinct change from the previous five. Christopher McQuarrie is the first person to make multiple movies in the series, returning to the director's chair after 2015's Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation.

There haven't been a lot of details released about the film thus far. IMDB's plot synopsis doesn't offer many clues right now: "Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong."

The Super Bowl seems like a good way for the studio to showcase some of the wild action that Cruise is known for, as well as offering some hints about the plot.

Untitled Cloverfield Sequel (Release date: April 20)

Just as Disney and Marvel Studios haven't confirmed Black Panther will have a spot air during the Super Bowl, Netflix hasn't officially announced the untitled Cloverfield sequel is going to be showcased.

Per D'Alessandro, the streaming giant is "potentially dropping" a trailer for the second sequel in the Cloverfield franchise during the Eagles-Patriots game.

Borys Kit of the Hollywood Reporter reported on Jan. 23 that Netflix was in talks to acquire the untitled Cloverfield sequel from Paramount Studios, with D'Alessandro noting the purchase is "likely" to be made official with a trailer premiering on Sunday.

It's fitting for this movie that the premiere of its trailer would be shrouded in secrecy with no one really knowing what to expect.

The first Cloverfield movie, released in January 2008, was a study in viral marketing. Its first trailer debuted before showings of Transformers during the summer of 2007. It showcased the cinema-verite directing style, buildings being torn apart and the film's release date—without the movie's title—included.

In 2016, 10 Cloverfield Lane aired a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl that essentially showcased the three main characters trapped in a house. The movie wound up making $110 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

Since Netflix is a streaming site, it doesn't have to worry about box-office performance. Assuming, though, it acquires the movie, this will be one of its biggest releases of the year and produced by J.J. Abrams.

Starting to build the hype train for the untitled Cloverfield sequel now will only lead to good things for Netflix and the movie, two months before it is set to debut.