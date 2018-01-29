Enes Kanter Posts Picture of Lacerated Lip Suffered in Practice

Enes Kanter Posts Picture of Lacerated Lip Suffered in PracticeJanuary 29, 2018
Enes Kanter shared gnarly evidence of a lacerated lip suffered during Monday's practice.
The New York Knicks big man captioned the unpleasant sight with a "Fake Tough Guy" hashtag, referencing a criticism levied against him by Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley.
(Warning: The pictures below are not for the squeamish.)
Enes Kanter @Enes_Kanter
No blood No victory 💯 #FakeToughGuy 🤪🤣 Practice Day 💪🤕🏀 https://t.co/Nf1Rgfvv5X2018-1-29 18:08:54
ESPN's Rachel Nichols jokingly suggested that Dudley infiltrated New York's practice. He did not confirm or deny this accusation.
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Did Jared Dudley sneak into Knicks practice? https://t.co/8UAFhtfqdo2018-1-29 16:39:53
Jared Dudley @JaredDudley619
😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/cPvub8M5w82018-1-29 16:43:49
According to ESPN's Ian Begley, Kanter is not expected to miss Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.
