Enes Kanter Posts Picture of Lacerated Lip Suffered in Practice

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Enes Kanter shared gnarly evidence of a lacerated lip suffered during Monday's practice.

The New York Knicks big man captioned the unpleasant sight with a "Fake Tough Guy" hashtag, referencing a criticism levied against him by Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley.

(Warning: The pictures below are not for the squeamish.)

ESPN's Rachel Nichols jokingly suggested that Dudley infiltrated New York's practice. He did not confirm or deny this accusation.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, Kanter is not expected to miss Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.