La Liga Results 2018: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 21 Match

fotopress/Getty Images

Celta Vigo moved into seventh place in the La Liga table as they downed Real Betis 3-2 at Balaidos on Monday in Week 21's final clash.

The visitors were often at fault for losing the ball in crucial areas and paid the price when Iago Aspas opened the scoring after 12 minutes, and Maxi Gomez doubled the hosts' lead 12 minutes into the second half.

A Sergio Leon strike against the run of play 19 minutes from time was a wake-up call for Celta, and Aspas re-established their lead eight minutes later with what transpired to be a crucial strike as Andres Guardado scored a penalty in the dying moments.

Earlier in the weekend Barcelona kept their unbeaten record in the 2017-18 La Liga intact as they beat Alaves 2-1, Atletico Madrid downed Las Palmas 3-0 and Real Madrid earned a fine 4-1 victory over Valencia.

Here are the full results from Week 21:

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Eibar

Deportivo La Coruna 2-2 Levante

Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

Malaga 0-0 Girona

Villarreal 4-2 Real Sociedad

Leganes 3-2 Espanyol

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas

Sevilla 1-1 Getafe

Barcelona 2-1 Alaves

Celta Vigo 3-2 Real Betis

La Liga provided the latest standings after the final match of the weekend:

Betis made much the better start to Monday's clash as Guardado was presented with two decent chances in the first 10 minutes.

He could not take either of them, and the visitors were then made to pay for dallying on the ball when they lost possession deep into their own half and Aspas tucked a smart finish into the corner from inside the box.

Celta then came flying out the traps at the beginning of the second half, Gomez forcing two fine saves from Antonio Adan before finally getting on the scoresheet with a close-range header to double the lead.

The hosts looked very comfortable until Leon netted against the run of play, sweeping home to finish off a fine team move and introduce some tension to proceedings for the final 20 minutes.

But Aspas wrapped up the points in the 79th minute as he chipped a deft finish over the onrushing goalkeeper after Betis had once again been guilty of losing possession in their own half.

Guardado's penalty in stoppage time was merely a consolation goal for Betis and made the scoreline significantly closer than the actual balance of play.

Barca's superlative duo of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both netted late in Sunday's clash with Alaves at the Camp Nou as the hosts came from behind to claim victory after John Guidetti's first-half strike.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second brace in as many La Liga matches in Real's convincing defeat of Valencia at the Mestalla.

Both the Portuguese's goals came from the penalty spot in the first half before Marcelo and Toni Kroos netted late on following Santi Mina's 58th-minute strike.

Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres and Thomas Partey were all on the scoresheet for Atleti as they extended the gap between them in second and Valencia in third to six points.