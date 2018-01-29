Dudley Boyz to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018

WWE.com

The Dudley Boyz are headed to the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE made the announcement Monday, with the most decorated tag team in history joining Goldberg as the first two announced inductees. The former Superstars will be enshrined at a ceremony held Friday, April 6, in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend.

The Dudley Boyz hold the record with 10 tag team championships in WWE, coming during their first run with the company from 1999-2005. They were an integral part of one of the great eras in tag-team wrestling, with the Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian putting together some of the best matches of their era. The Hardys and Dudleys are forever linked with their hardcore styles, with the Hardys popularizing ladders and the Dudleys tables.

The Dudleys, of course, began their career in ECW—where they were also the most decorated tag team in that promotion. They won eight tag team championships while helping build the hardcore wrestling brand from an underground niche to prominent force in the industry.

After nearly a decade-long run in TNA (both together and as singles competitors), they returned for one last nostalgia run in WWE from August 2015 to August 2016. The pair briefly reunited for legends spots on the independent circuit before D-Von retired and returned to WWE in 2016 behind the scenes.