Colin Kaepernick, Meek Mill Donate $10k Each to Philadelphia Youth Charity

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick has paired up with Meek Mill for his latest round of donations.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will donate $10,000 to Philadelphia's Youth Service Inc., which Meek Mill will match from prison:

The rapper is currently serving a two to four years for violating probation.

"Despite my brother’s current circumstances, he continues to stay involved and connected in the community of his hometown of Philly," Kaepernick said, per TMZ Sports. "I’ve spoken to Meek several times since his incarceration and during one of these calls, is when he pledged...we’re both donating $10,000 each for a combined $20,000 to Philadelphia’s Youth Service Inc."

Kaepernick is in the midst of completing his $1 million pledge to "organizations working in oppressed communities," which he has been tracking through his personal website.

For the final $100,000, he has called upon his friends to match at least $10,000 over 10 days, announcing each one with the #10for10 hashtag.

Meek Mill's matching donation represents the second-to-last of the pledge, with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Snoop Dogg and Serena Williams among those already helping out.

More than 40 organizations have already received donations through this pledge, which has earned him recognition for his work in these communities, including GQ's Citizen of the Year award.

The final $10,000 donation of Kaepernick's initial pledge is expected to be announced Tuesday.