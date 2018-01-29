DeAndre Jordan Rumors: Clippers, Star 'Not Close' on Contract Amid Trade Talks

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

DeAndre Jordan is hoping to land a long-term deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the two sides are reportedly not close to an agreement, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The star center has had multiple dinners with team owner Steve Ballmer to discuss his future, but they haven't led to a successful negotiation.

Jordan has a player option for next season, but in the meantime, he has been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 8 deadline.

"The trade deadline is coming up," he said. "I've heard my name in trade rumors the past three years. It is what it is. It's a business sometimes. That's what it is. When you think about it that way, your feelings don't get involved too much."

On the other hand, this is same player who nearly left for the Dallas Mavericks in 2015 before returning to Los Angeles prior to signing a contract.

Jordan has still spent his entire 10-year career with the Clippers, setting a franchise record with 717 games played. In that time, he has established himself as one of the best centers in the game, earning three All-NBA selections while twice being named on the NBA's All-Defensive first team.

The 29-year-old is averaging 11.9 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, while his 66.8 percent shooting leads the league. If he keeps it up, it will be the sixth year in a row with the best shooting percentage in the NBA.

Despite his success, the Clippers have struggled this year with a 25-24 record, ninth in the Western Conference. The team has won at least 50 games in each of the last five years, but things haven't been going as smoothly without Chris Paul.

The result could be trading away an elite player who could be a free agent in the offseason, helping kick-start a rebuild.

Jordan has been considered a trade target by several teams, including the Cavaliers, Bucks and Trail Blazers, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.