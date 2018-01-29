Titus Young Says It's God's Plan for Him to 'Dominate the NFL'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions receiver Titus Young is currently in prison, but the 28-year-old believes he still has a future in professional football, writing in a diary that God has a plan for him ''to dominate the NFL.''

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times did a piece on the former Boise State standout, who was handed a four-year sentence for his role in a street fight. In a diary, Young wrote: ''I want to be free. I believe God has a plan for me and deep down I believe it's to dominate the NFL.''

Fenno's piece focused on Young's mental health and how he has "heard voices" that "came from the bipolar." Young started to keep a diary and asked a relative to share parts with the newspaper rather than do an interview.

The article also details Young's many run-ins with the law, with more than 25 criminal charges since 2013.

Young was a second-round pick for the Lions in 2011 after a great career at Boise State. While in college, he frequently missed workouts and was also suspended.

The Lions drafted the intriguing playmaker who profiled as an elite slot receiver and special teams ace. He only lasted two seasons with the team, however, before he was waived after several controversial incidents during his time with the team. The St. Louis Rams claimed him off waivers but released him shortly after.