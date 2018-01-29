Tim Tebow Doesn't Respond About Possibly Playing in XFL When Asked by TMZ

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 28: Former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow looks on before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field on October 28, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia defeated Florida 42-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former NFL star and current New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has refused to answer questions regarding speculation he could join the XFL when it returns in 2020.

As TMZ reported, XFL and WWE boss Vince McMahon highlighted the former Denver Broncos quarterback as a potential fit for his league, but Tebow evaded the question when TMZ approached him:

The 30-year-old last played professional football in 2015, when he went through preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played for the New York Jets and attempted to make the New England Patriots but enjoyed his greatest success with the Broncos, winning a playoff game in January 2012.

As a starter at the University of Florida, he guided the Gators to two national championships and took home the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

Tebow has been working as an analyst and broadcaster and signed a minor league contract with the Mets in 2016. Despite modest success in the minors, the outfielder was handed an invite to major league spring training, per the Mets' official Twitter account.

McMahon seems open to bringing Tebow back to the gridiron, however:

Tebow will be 32 by 2020, so it remains to be seen whether he would be open to yet another switch in sports. His job with ESPN also allows him plenty of time to focus on baseball, and it could be difficult to combine broadcasting with a heavy focus on football.

Related

    Your Favorite NBA Player’s Favorite Player

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Your Favorite NBA Player’s Favorite Player

    Jason King
    via Bleacherreport

    Indians Will Stop Using Chief Wahoo Logo Next Year

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Indians Will Stop Using Chief Wahoo Logo Next Year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA's Top Available Trade Targets

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking NBA's Top Available Trade Targets

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees' Next Rookie Stars Are Here

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Yankees' Next Rookie Stars Are Here

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report