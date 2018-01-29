Tim Tebow Doesn't Respond About Possibly Playing in XFL When Asked by TMZ

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former NFL star and current New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has refused to answer questions regarding speculation he could join the XFL when it returns in 2020.

As TMZ reported, XFL and WWE boss Vince McMahon highlighted the former Denver Broncos quarterback as a potential fit for his league, but Tebow evaded the question when TMZ approached him:

The 30-year-old last played professional football in 2015, when he went through preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played for the New York Jets and attempted to make the New England Patriots but enjoyed his greatest success with the Broncos, winning a playoff game in January 2012.

As a starter at the University of Florida, he guided the Gators to two national championships and took home the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

Tebow has been working as an analyst and broadcaster and signed a minor league contract with the Mets in 2016. Despite modest success in the minors, the outfielder was handed an invite to major league spring training, per the Mets' official Twitter account.

McMahon seems open to bringing Tebow back to the gridiron, however:

Tebow will be 32 by 2020, so it remains to be seen whether he would be open to yet another switch in sports. His job with ESPN also allows him plenty of time to focus on baseball, and it could be difficult to combine broadcasting with a heavy focus on football.