LaVar Ball Says Steve Kerr Is the 'Milli Vanilli' of Basketball Coaching

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaVar Ball has fired back at Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, calling him the "Milli Vanilli of coaching" after Kerr referred to Ball as the "Kardashian of the NBA."

Bruno Manrique of Clutchpoints reported on the ongoing feud, while basketball writer Jonas Miklovas shared the full transcript of Ball's latest comments:

Ball has been busy coaching Lithuanian team Prienu Vytautas, the new home of sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing some of his feuds back at home.

Earlier in January, the 50-year-old took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton, a former assistant to Kerr with Golden State, by saying the team no longer wants to play for him, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com. Considering his oldest son Lonzo Ball is the Lakers' most intriguing young star, those comments did not go down well.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson backed Walton in a tweet, and Kerr took it one step further, urging the media to stop covering the outspoken Ball in such detail:

Kerr had a similar request back in November (h/t Bleacher Report's Joon Lee), setting the tone for this feud.

Ball has never been afraid to speak his mind, famously suggesting he could have beaten Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one in his prime. He also maintains Lonzo is a better player than two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

Kerr took over the Warriors' head coaching position from Mark Jackson in 2014 and guided the team to 67 wins and a championship in his first season. The team has since won a second title and set the record for most regular-season wins with 73.