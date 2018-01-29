Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tom Brady Lead NFLPA's Merchandise Sales List

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are still America's Team—at least when it comes to jersey sales.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott finished first and second in jersey sales, respectively, during the sales period of March 1 to Nov. 30, 2017. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rounded out the top five.

Here is how the entire top 10 played out:

1. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

4. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

6. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

9. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

10. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

Quarterback remains the most popular position in the sport; half of the league's starting quarterbacks feature in the top 50 of jersey sales.

The Cowboys are the most popular at the top of the list, as Prescott and Elliott are joined by 11th-place Dez Bryant and 14th-place Jason Witten. Elliott remained high in sales despite being suspended for six games over allegations of domestic abuse.

In the top 50, however, the Pittsburgh Steelers reign supreme. Six Steelers, led by seventh-place Antonio Brown, made the list—the most of any franchise. Brown is joined by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, running back Le'Veon Bell, defensive end T.J. Watt and running back James Conner.

The Oakland Raiders, who feature five players on the list, are in second place despite a disappointing season and impending move to Las Vegas. Quarterback Derek Carr and Marshawn Lynch gave the Raiders two players in the top 10, joining Dallas as the only teams to pull off the feat.